Perpetual Ltd Makes New $5.12 Million Investment in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Perpetual Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 31,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $5,120,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Andra AP fonden increased its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 41,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,701,000 after purchasing an additional 10,600 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 18.6% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 64,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,540,000 after acquiring an additional 10,211 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.3% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 17,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,776,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 6.5% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 8,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the second quarter valued at about $227,000. Institutional investors own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

ARE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $166.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.31.

Shares of NYSE ARE opened at $172.58 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $161.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.03. The company has a market cap of $23.29 billion, a PE ratio of 39.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.79. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.22 and a 52-week high of $177.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($1.20). The firm had revenue of $545.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.55 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 29.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.44) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $1.09 dividend. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This is an increase from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.92%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500Â® urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $29.2 billion as of September 30, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 47.4 million square feet ("SF").

