Perpetual Ltd Increases Stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Perpetual Ltd grew its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,698 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 6,693 shares during the quarter. Perpetual Ltd’s holdings in Danaher were worth $6,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DHR. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Danaher by 11,633.5% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,299,879 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 2,280,278 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Danaher by 49.1% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,801,341 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $495,361,000 after acquiring an additional 922,949 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new position in Danaher during the second quarter worth about $159,842,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,670,872 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $574,933,000 after buying an additional 611,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $118,534,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Danaher from $209.00 to $272.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $273.00 to $234.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Danaher from $205.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $234.00 price target on shares of Danaher in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.82.

NYSE:DHR opened at $224.18 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $228.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $204.02. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $119.60 and a 12 month high of $248.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $159.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.74.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.36. Danaher had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.29%.

In other news, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales acquired 26,784 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $226.14 per share, for a total transaction of $6,056,933.76. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 2,404,658 shares in the company, valued at $543,789,360.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 24,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.19, for a total transaction of $5,735,074.86. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 43,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,154,025.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 107,385 shares of company stock valued at $25,081,562. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

