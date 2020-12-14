Perpetual Ltd Has $4.66 Million Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Perpetual Ltd trimmed its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 41.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,153 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 8,432 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $4,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Barnett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 140.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin stock opened at $363.80 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The company has a market capitalization of $101.79 billion, a PE ratio of 15.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $366.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $378.30. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $266.11 and a twelve month high of $442.53.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The aerospace company reported $6.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.07 by $0.18. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 173.43%. The firm had revenue of $16.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a $2.60 dividend. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.40. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 47.38%.

Several research analysts have commented on LMT shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $509.00 price target for the company. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday, November 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 20th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $414.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lockheed Martin currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $451.18.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.

