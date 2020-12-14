Perpetual Ltd Has $4.58 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Perpetual Ltd increased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,125 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Alphabet by 4.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,573,124 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,989,841,000 after acquiring an additional 114,032 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank grew its holdings in Alphabet by 7.5% during the second quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 21,301 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491 shares during the period. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter worth about $221,000. CWS Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 4.1% during the second quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 255 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter worth about $84,000. 30.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $1,774.00 on Monday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,008.87 and a 12-month high of $1,843.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,728.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,554.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.02.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The firm had revenue of $38.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.36 billion. Analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 50.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GOOGL. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Alphabet from $1,850.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $1,880.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on Alphabet from $1,750.00 to $1,950.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,643.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on Alphabet from $1,620.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,761.98.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

