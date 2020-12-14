Perpetual Ltd Has $3.06 Million Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Perpetual Ltd lifted its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 34.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,624 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,151 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $3,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 0.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,002,442 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $6,696,870,000 after purchasing an additional 493,961 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its position in Starbucks by 2.2% in the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 29,606,483 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,543,789,000 after acquiring an additional 630,989 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Starbucks by 11.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,754,140 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,600,888,000 after acquiring an additional 2,199,811 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Starbucks by 15.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,926,014 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,112,717,000 after acquiring an additional 2,219,969 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Starbucks by 11.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,350,031 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $835,247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195,694 shares during the period. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Starbucks news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 107,762 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.08, for a total transaction of $9,707,200.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.97, for a total transaction of $369,796.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,980,828.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 381,503 shares of company stock valued at $36,250,562. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SBUX has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $92.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.62.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $103.79 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $95.03 and a 200 day moving average of $83.93. The stock has a market cap of $121.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.81. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $50.02 and a 12 month high of $106.09.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The coffee company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.20. Starbucks had a net margin of 5.56% and a negative return on equity of 22.26%. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 10th. This is a positive change from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is presently 63.60%.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

