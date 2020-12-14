Perpetual Ltd Has $2.75 Million Holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Perpetual Ltd lowered its stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,207 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,055 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $2,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $843,000. Blue Square Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 374.7% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 451 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period.

NYSE:A opened at $118.48 on Monday. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.13 and a 12-month high of $119.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.96.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 22nd. The medical research company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 13.47%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.194 per share. This is an increase from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 4th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 21.95%.

In other Agilent Technologies news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 85,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.63, for a total value of $9,925,910.46. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 415,347 shares in the company, valued at $48,026,573.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael Tang sold 3,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.77, for a total value of $339,199.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 112,508 shares of company stock worth $12,928,428 in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on A. HSBC raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.70 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Cleveland Research raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.21.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

