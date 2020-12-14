Perpetual Ltd Decreases Position in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Perpetual Ltd decreased its stake in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,591 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 10,719 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd owned approximately 0.08% of Eagle Materials worth $2,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EXP. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Eagle Materials during the third quarter worth $92,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,126 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at about $235,000. 90.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director F William Barnett sold 20,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.69, for a total value of $1,976,659.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 51,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,992,935.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven L. Wentzel sold 16,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,444,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,804,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,182 shares of company stock worth $5,011,288 over the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EXP. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.30.

Shares of NYSE EXP opened at $98.55 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.45 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $91.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.39. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.83 and a 1 year high of $99.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 2.58.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.16. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 25.92%. The company had revenue of $448.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.88 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

