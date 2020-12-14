Perpetual Ltd Acquires Shares of 37,703 New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU)

Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 37,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,637,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EDU. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,137,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198,137 shares in the last quarter. Harding Loevner LP grew its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 71,495.9% in the third quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 759,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,565,000 after acquiring an additional 758,571 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 16.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,218,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,613,000 after acquiring an additional 747,773 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 320.4% in the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 761,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,897,000 after acquiring an additional 580,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 8.1% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,634,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,894,000 after acquiring an additional 497,046 shares in the last quarter. 71.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get New Oriental Education & Technology Group alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $160.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Benchmark raised their target price on New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $148.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Nomura reissued a “buy” rating on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. New Oriental Education & Technology Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.18.

Shares of NYSE EDU opened at $160.01 on Monday. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a one year low of $102.01 and a one year high of $184.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.46 billion, a PE ratio of 67.51 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $169.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $149.54.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 18th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $986.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $954.64 million. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 10.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Company Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.

Further Reading: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.