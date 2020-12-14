Perpetual Ltd Acquires Shares of 25,305 SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 25,305 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,943,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SAP during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in shares of SAP by 120.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,307 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of SAP by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 6,549 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of SAP in the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SAP by 59.6% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 356 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. 4.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SAP opened at $120.87 on Monday. SAP SE has a 1 year low of $90.89 and a 1 year high of $169.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.27 billion, a PE ratio of 28.57, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.98.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 25th. The software maker reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.35. SAP had a net margin of 16.30% and a return on equity of 16.31%. The business had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.05 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that SAP SE will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of SAP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of SAP to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of SAP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.77.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

