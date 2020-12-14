Perpetual Ltd Acquires Shares of 21,710 Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 21,710 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,947,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in shares of Atlassian by 118.9% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 162 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Atlassian by 90.9% in the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Atlassian in the third quarter worth about $50,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Atlassian in the third quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Atlassian by 49.1% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 349 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TEAM opened at $232.01 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -161.12, a PEG ratio of 72.05 and a beta of 0.98. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 1 year low of $110.01 and a 1 year high of $235.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $206.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $187.09.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $459.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.13 million. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 2.15% and a negative net margin of 21.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

TEAM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on Atlassian from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Mizuho increased their target price on Atlassian from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. BidaskClub cut Atlassian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atlassian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Atlassian presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $204.00.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product, which captures and adds structure to fluid fast-forming work for teams.

