Perpetual Ltd Acquires 2,907 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Perpetual Ltd grew its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,813 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,907 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $6,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 80.6% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 656.7% during the 3rd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. 17.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NextEra Energy stock opened at $74.35 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $79.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.18, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.18. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.70 and a 52 week high of $83.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.57.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.31 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 21.44%. NextEra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 27th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 25th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.53%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 66.99%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NEE shares. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.25 target price on the stock. ValuEngine lowered NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on NextEra Energy from $71.50 to $73.25 in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on NextEra Energy from $83.75 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.03.

In related news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 167 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $50,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,408,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 121,096 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total transaction of $9,077,356.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 342,496 shares of company stock valued at $27,785,137. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, oil, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, natural gas pipelines, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages, and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

