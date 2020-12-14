Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

PRDO has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine raised Perdoceo Education from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Barrington Research reiterated a buy rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Perdoceo Education in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. TheStreet lowered Perdoceo Education from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Perdoceo Education from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.00.

NASDAQ:PRDO opened at $12.63 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.87. The stock has a market cap of $875.09 million, a PE ratio of 8.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.77. Perdoceo Education has a 52 week low of $7.11 and a 52 week high of $19.85.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35. Perdoceo Education had a return on equity of 24.90% and a net margin of 15.60%. The business had revenue of $169.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Perdoceo Education will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

In other Perdoceo Education news, CEO Todd S. Nelson sold 70,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.35, for a total transaction of $801,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 947,410 shares in the company, valued at $10,753,103.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Todd S. Nelson sold 8,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total value of $110,377.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 972,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,216,835.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 267,138 shares of company stock valued at $3,108,610. 3.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Perdoceo Education by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 105,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Perdoceo Education by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 24,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Perdoceo Education by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 48,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after buying an additional 1,384 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Perdoceo Education by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 139,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after buying an additional 2,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in Perdoceo Education by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 18,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 2,054 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

About Perdoceo Education

Perdoceo Education Corporation operates colleges, institutions, and universities that provide education to student population in various career-oriented disciplines through online, campus based, and blended learning programs in the United States. It operates through two segments, Colorado Technical University and American InterContinental University.

