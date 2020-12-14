Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) Receives $57.67 Average PT from Analysts

Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $57.67.
Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $49.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Penske Automotive Group in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock.
In related news, CFO John D. Jr. Carlson sold 8,000 shares of Penske Automotive Group stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.63, for a total transaction of $445,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,619,111.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 44.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Penske Automotive Group stock opened at $57.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 14.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.66. Penske Automotive Group has a 12-month low of $19.99 and a 12-month high of $62.71.
Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $1.28. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The business had revenue of $5.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Penske Automotive Group will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 9th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. Penske Automotive Group’s payout ratio is 31.82%.
About Penske Automotive Group
Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.
