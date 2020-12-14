Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) Receives $57.67 Average PT from Analysts

Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $57.67.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $49.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Penske Automotive Group in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock.

In related news, CFO John D. Jr. Carlson sold 8,000 shares of Penske Automotive Group stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.63, for a total transaction of $445,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,619,111.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 44.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAG. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 59.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 462,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,887,000 after buying an additional 172,440 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the third quarter worth about $2,013,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 4.7% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 91,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,531,000 after buying an additional 4,061 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 12.9% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 41,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,987,000 after buying an additional 4,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 1.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 283,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,974,000 after buying an additional 4,419 shares during the last quarter. 38.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Penske Automotive Group stock opened at $57.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 14.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.66. Penske Automotive Group has a 12-month low of $19.99 and a 12-month high of $62.71.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $1.28. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The business had revenue of $5.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Penske Automotive Group will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 9th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. Penske Automotive Group’s payout ratio is 31.82%.

About Penske Automotive Group

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

