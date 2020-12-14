Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Acquires Shares of 10,000 SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NASDAQ:SILV)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. bought a new position in SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NASDAQ:SILV) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Caption Management LLC purchased a new stake in SilverCrest Metals in the second quarter worth about $68,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SilverCrest Metals by 70.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. One68 Global Capital LLC purchased a new position in SilverCrest Metals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $85,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 236.7% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 7,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HC Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SilverCrest Metals in the third quarter valued at $98,000.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Pi Financial increased their price objective on SilverCrest Metals from $17.00 to $17.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SilverCrest Metals in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Raymond James upgraded SilverCrest Metals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of SilverCrest Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on SilverCrest Metals from $14.75 to $15.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.68.

SILV opened at $8.76 on Monday. SilverCrest Metals Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.28 and a 12 month high of $11.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.22.

SilverCrest Metals

SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling of 1400.96 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

