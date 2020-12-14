PayPal’s (PYPL) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Compass Point

Compass Point restated their buy rating on shares of PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) in a research report report published on Friday morning, AR Network reports. They currently have a $220.00 price target on the credit services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on PayPal from $228.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on PayPal in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. BidaskClub lowered PayPal from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on PayPal from $200.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on PayPal from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $208.82.

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $214.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $250.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.19, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.11. PayPal has a one year low of $82.07 and a one year high of $220.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $200.63 and its 200-day moving average is $186.90.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $5.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.41 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 13.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. Research analysts expect that PayPal will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.82, for a total value of $4,595,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 469,603 shares in the company, valued at $86,322,423.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 3,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.20, for a total value of $600,658.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,645,902.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,109 shares of company stock valued at $16,731,339 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 6.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 80,233,992 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $13,979,166,000 after acquiring an additional 5,009,600 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in PayPal by 40.7% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 11,388,915 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,984,291,000 after purchasing an additional 3,291,638 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC grew its stake in PayPal by 84.2% in the second quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 7,055,251 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,229,237,000 after purchasing an additional 3,225,189 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in PayPal by 39.1% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,744,668 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,697,814,000 after purchasing an additional 2,741,321 shares during the period. Finally, GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal in the second quarter worth $456,681,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

