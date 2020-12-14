PAX Global Technology (OTCMKTS:PXGYF) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of PAX Global Technology (OTCMKTS:PXGYF) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

OTCMKTS:PXGYF opened at $0.93 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.56. PAX Global Technology has a fifty-two week low of $0.35 and a fifty-two week high of $1.02.

Get PAX Global Technology alerts:

PAX Global Technology Company Profile

PAX Global Technology Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the development and sale of electronic funds transfer point-of-sale products worldwide. Its E-payment terminal products include smart and traditional E-payment terminals, smart electronic cash register solutions, mobile E-payment terminals, and QR code E-payment terminals, as well as other accessories.

Featured Article: Diversification For Individual Investors



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for PAX Global Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PAX Global Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.