Partners Group (OTCMKTS:PGPHF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their overweight rating on shares of Partners Group (OTCMKTS:PGPHF) in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Societe Generale assumed coverage on Partners Group in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Partners Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy.

Get Partners Group alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS PGPHF opened at $1,085.04 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1,027.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $959.43. Partners Group has a 52-week low of $535.00 and a 52-week high of $1,126.60.

Partners Group Holding AG is a private equity firm specializing in direct, secondary, and primary investments across private equity, private real estate, private infrastructure, and private debt. The firm also makes fund of funds investments. It seeks to invest in distressed, special situations, later stage, mature, early venture, mid venture, late venture, industry consolidation, buyouts, recapitalizations, emerging growth, and seed capital.

Further Reading: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Partners Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Partners Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.