Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) Price Target Raised to $350.00

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $300.00 to $350.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the network technology company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.93% from the company’s previous close.

PANW has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Bank of America upgraded Palo Alto Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $270.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $265.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $305.69.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $309.93 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $29.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -112.70 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. Palo Alto Networks has a 12 month low of $125.47 and a 12 month high of $315.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $267.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $249.99.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $946.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $920.73 million. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 9.61% and a negative net margin of 7.83%. Analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.30, for a total value of $1,065,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 314,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,838,372.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Amit K. Singh sold 1,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.86, for a total value of $417,341.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 132,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,140,761.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 130,634 shares of company stock valued at $36,641,953 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PANW. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 8.7% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,146 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,290,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the period. United Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter valued at approximately $330,000. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 10.9% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,306 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 36.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,550 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $3,342,000 after buying an additional 3,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 17.5% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,925 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $3,887,000 after buying an additional 2,520 shares in the last quarter. 78.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Featured Article: Convertible Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.