Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 982 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GLW. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in Corning in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Corning by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in Corning in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 60.5% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 849 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corning during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 61.83% of the company’s stock.

GLW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Cross Research raised shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Corning from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Corning from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Corning from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.50.

In related news, insider Li Fang sold 3,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.34, for a total transaction of $123,883.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,606.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO Eric S. Musser sold 33,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.69, for a total transaction of $1,256,471.53. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 105,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,977,727.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 123,467 shares of company stock valued at $4,235,580 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GLW opened at $35.64 on Monday. Corning Incorporated has a 52-week low of $17.44 and a 52-week high of $38.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.09. The company has a market capitalization of $27.23 billion, a PE ratio of 178.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 1.13.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. Corning had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Corning’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

