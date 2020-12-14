Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 516 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sun Life Financial INC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 75.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.96.

Shares of Applied Materials stock opened at $88.30 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.11. The company has a market cap of $80.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.53, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.64 and a 52-week high of $90.26.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.60 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 40.65%. Applied Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 24th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.10%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Further Reading: Understanding Market Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.