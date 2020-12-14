Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 58 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the third quarter valued at $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 44.2% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 62 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the third quarter worth about $42,000. 60.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Bio-Rad Laboratories news, EVP Annette Tumolo sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $640.72, for a total transaction of $768,864.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,409,911.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BIO shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $666.00 target price on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $590.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $625.00 to $675.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $609.20.

NYSE:BIO opened at $567.26 on Monday. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $309.38 and a 1-year high of $648.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.17 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $575.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $517.96.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical research company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $1.15. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 147.91%. The business had revenue of $647.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $567.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. Bio-Rad Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.61 EPS for the current year.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Company Profile

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products and solutions for the life science research and clinical diagnostic markets in Europe, the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

