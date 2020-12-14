Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $36,000 Investment in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of PPL by 1.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,229,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,737,208,000 after purchasing an additional 990,355 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of PPL by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 27,499,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $710,592,000 after acquiring an additional 700,062 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of PPL by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,177,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $185,464,000 after acquiring an additional 207,214 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of PPL by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,416,223 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $139,956,000 after acquiring an additional 509,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of PPL by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,322,502 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $90,405,000 after acquiring an additional 291,204 shares in the last quarter. 66.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on PPL. National Bank Financial lowered shares of PPL to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Bank of America downgraded shares of PPL from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on PPL from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. TheStreet upgraded PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on PPL from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.43.

PPL stock opened at $28.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.57. PPL Co. has a one year low of $18.12 and a one year high of $36.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.59 billion, a PE ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.77 and its 200 day moving average is $27.61.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 24.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PPL Co. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be given a $0.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 9th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.91%. PPL’s payout ratio is 67.76%.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 418,000 electric and 329,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 530,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

