Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $36,000 Investment in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 226 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in IQVIA by 0.9% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 6,635 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of IQVIA by 26.0% during the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 315 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of IQVIA by 6.0% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. West Bancorporation Inc. boosted its position in shares of IQVIA by 4.1% during the third quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. now owns 1,901 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Salley & Associates boosted its position in shares of IQVIA by 2.4% during the third quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 3,248 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. 78.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group raised their price target on IQVIA from $204.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. TheStreet upgraded IQVIA from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on IQVIA from $140.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on IQVIA from $180.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.78.

In related news, insider Ari Bousbib sold 69,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $11,750,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 721,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,596,350. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 9,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total value of $1,658,686.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,057,186.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 124,790 shares of company stock worth $20,982,795 in the last quarter. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IQV opened at $167.81 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 184.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $167.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.46. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.79 and a 1 year high of $180.77.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The medical research company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.11. IQVIA had a return on equity of 18.03% and a net margin of 1.61%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

