Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $31,000 Investment in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BJ. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 51.2% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 88.4% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 116,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,823,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 11,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. 99.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BJ's Wholesale Club alerts:

In related news, SVP Laura L. Felice sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.95, for a total value of $279,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 92,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,701,607.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher J. Baldwin sold 265,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.74, for a total transaction of $10,818,995.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 446,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,173,421.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 405,497 shares of company stock valued at $16,434,801. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BJ opened at $37.54 on Monday. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.84 and a twelve month high of $47.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.50 and a 200-day moving average of $39.93. The stock has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 14.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.49.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.27. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 491.83%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BJ shares. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $37.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.00.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Company Profile

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the East Coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products, as well as gasoline and other ancillary services. The company also sells its products through its website and mobile app.

Featured Story: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ).

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.