Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $30,000 Investment in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 169 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of STE. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in STERIS by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,301,045 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $966,832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221,720 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of STERIS in the 2nd quarter worth about $84,605,000. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of STERIS by 4,021,612.5% in the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 321,737 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $49,367,000 after buying an additional 321,729 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP bought a new stake in shares of STERIS in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,483,000. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of STERIS in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,465,000. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other STERIS news, SVP Daniel A. Carestio sold 15,000 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.52, for a total transaction of $2,632,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Cary L. Majors sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,162 shares of company stock valued at $5,934,703. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:STE opened at $186.22 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $188.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $15.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.72 and a beta of 0.66. STERIS plc has a twelve month low of $105.69 and a twelve month high of $196.80.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.21. STERIS had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 16.24%. The firm had revenue of $756.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $719.54 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that STERIS plc will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 23rd. STERIS’s payout ratio is currently 28.37%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a report on Friday, November 20th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of STERIS from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of STERIS from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on shares of STERIS from $170.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.50.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

