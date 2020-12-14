Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $38,000 in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP)

Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 469 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 285.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 15,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 11,267 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in American Electric Power by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 774,745 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,701,000 after acquiring an additional 68,781 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in American Electric Power by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 119,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,526,000 after acquiring an additional 15,508 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in American Electric Power by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in American Electric Power by 131.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. 73.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:AEP opened at $82.76 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $87.60 and a 200 day moving average of $84.36. The company has a market capitalization of $41.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.30. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.14 and a 1-year high of $104.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The utilities provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 12.56%. American Electric Power’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th were given a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 9th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. This is an increase from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is presently 69.81%.

In other American Electric Power news, EVP Paul Chodak III sold 2,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.67, for a total value of $183,516.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,580 shares in the company, valued at $596,608.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on American Electric Power from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on American Electric Power from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Mizuho assumed coverage on American Electric Power in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Monday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.88.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

