Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 344 Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 344 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Entegris by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,076 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Entegris by 1.3% during the third quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 11,546 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $858,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Entegris by 5.3% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Entegris by 41.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 523 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Entegris by 2.5% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,013 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.45% of the company’s stock.

In other Entegris news, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total transaction of $68,010.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,498,687.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP William James Shaner sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.18, for a total value of $307,458.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,199 shares in the company, valued at $2,499,236.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,666 shares of company stock worth $644,095. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ENTG shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Entegris from $91.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Entegris from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Entegris from $82.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Entegris from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.67.

Shares of ENTG opened at $94.19 on Monday. Entegris, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.12 and a 12-month high of $100.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $86.54 and its 200 day moving average is $71.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $12.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.30 and a beta of 1.28.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. Entegris had a return on equity of 26.54% and a net margin of 15.03%. The business had revenue of $481.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.79 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Entegris, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 28th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 27th. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.58%.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries in North America, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, China, Europe, and Southeast Asia.

