Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 124 Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Anthem by 6.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,979,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,098,425,000 after buying an additional 477,208 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Anthem by 91.9% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,605,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,184,918,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204,964 shares during the last quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Anthem by 3.1% in the third quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 3,469,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,999,000 after purchasing an additional 103,406 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Anthem by 8.4% in the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 3,068,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,679,000 after purchasing an additional 237,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Anthem by 0.3% in the second quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 2,159,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,901,000 after purchasing an additional 7,154 shares during the last quarter. 78.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 5,834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.95, for a total transaction of $1,703,236.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,437,653.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 4,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $1,306,760.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,529,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Anthem from $324.00 to $389.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Anthem from $325.00 to $338.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Anthem from $330.00 to $369.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Anthem from $349.00 to $337.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Anthem from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Anthem has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $345.81.

Shares of Anthem stock opened at $311.40 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $77.45 billion, a PE ratio of 16.10, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Anthem, Inc. has a 1 year low of $171.03 and a 1 year high of $338.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $311.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $283.18.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.04 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $30.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.81 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 18.45%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Anthem, Inc. will post 22.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 4th. Anthem’s payout ratio is currently 19.55%.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

