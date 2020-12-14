Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) Receives $65.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $65.00.

Several analysts recently commented on OXM shares. Citigroup lowered shares of Oxford Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Oxford Industries from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley lifted their price target on Oxford Industries from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oxford Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Oxford Industries from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday.

Oxford Industries stock opened at $55.11 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $930.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.26 and a beta of 1.36. Oxford Industries has a 52 week low of $30.37 and a 52 week high of $77.56.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 8th. The textile maker reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.66. The business had revenue of $175.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.42 million. Oxford Industries had a negative return on equity of 0.92% and a negative net margin of 6.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Oxford Industries will post -2.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.15%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Oxford Industries by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,088 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Oxford Industries by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 14,400 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Oxford Industries by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,650 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Oxford Industries by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,226 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Oxford Industries by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 38,054 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. 94.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of company owned and licensed brands, and private label apparel products worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

