Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Earns Buy Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their buy rating on shares of Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Anlyst Ratings reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a $68.00 price objective on the enterprise software provider’s stock.

ORCL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America raised their price target on Oracle from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Oracle from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Oracle from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. ValuEngine downgraded Oracle from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Oracle from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $62.11.

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $60.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.72. The firm has a market cap of $182.49 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.79. Oracle has a 52-week low of $39.71 and a 52-week high of $62.60.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.78 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 85.71% and a net margin of 26.13%. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Oracle will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 6th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.75%.

In other news, CAO W Corey West sold 7,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total transaction of $428,421.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 292,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,846,763.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 112,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.95, for a total value of $6,856,875.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,856,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in Oracle in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Price Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Oracle by 153.0% in the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 587 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Oracle by 74.5% in the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 698 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. 48.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

