Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) Lifted to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

OPCH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Option Care Health from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Option Care Health from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Option Care Health currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:OPCH opened at $14.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.59. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of -28.60 and a beta of 1.04. Option Care Health has a 12-month low of $5.74 and a 12-month high of $18.21.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $781.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $720.53 million. Option Care Health had a negative net margin of 3.10% and a negative return on equity of 4.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 331.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Option Care Health will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Option Care Health during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Option Care Health during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Option Care Health during the second quarter valued at $32,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 425.8% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 3,653 shares during the period. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Option Care Health during the third quarter valued at $174,000. 14.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Option Care Health, Inc provides independent home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company offers immunoglobulin infusion therapy designed for the treatment of immune deficiencies; anti-infective therapy and services; infusion therapies for bleeding disorders; and other infusion therapies to treat various conditions, including heart failure, pain management, chemotherapy, and respiratory medications.

