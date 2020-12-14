Oppenheimer Reaffirms Buy Rating for Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Oppenheimer reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $195.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock, up from their previous target price of $140.00. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Five Below’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.51 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.54 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on FIVE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Five Below from $161.00 to $174.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Five Below from $135.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Five Below from $150.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Five Below from $146.00 to $171.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Five Below from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $158.48.

Get Five Below alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVE opened at $163.74 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $148.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.35. Five Below has a 12-month low of $47.53 and a 12-month high of $167.97. The firm has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a PE ratio of 92.51, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.13.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.16. Five Below had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The firm had revenue of $476.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Five Below will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP George Hill sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.80, for a total transaction of $809,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,774,546.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Eric M. Specter sold 12,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.92, for a total transaction of $2,072,576.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 44,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,278,951.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,461 shares of company stock valued at $8,629,059 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Five Below by 5.2% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 170,480 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $18,226,000 after buying an additional 8,495 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its position in shares of Five Below by 20.6% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 32,169 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,085,000 after buying an additional 5,486 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in shares of Five Below by 21.6% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 13,745 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,469,000 after buying an additional 2,440 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of Five Below by 4.8% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 38,183 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,849,000 after buying an additional 1,756 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Five Below during the third quarter worth $231,000.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

Featured Story: Momentum Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.