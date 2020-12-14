Oppenheimer Initiates Coverage on BlueCity (NASDAQ:BLCT)

Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of BlueCity (NASDAQ:BLCT) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered BlueCity from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st.

Shares of BlueCity stock opened at $10.08 on Thursday. BlueCity has a 12-month low of $8.04 and a 12-month high of $35.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.64.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BlueCity stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in BlueCity Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BLCT) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 627,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,447,000. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.76% of BlueCity at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BlueCity

BlueCity Holdings Limited operates a platform for LGBTQ community primarily under BlueCity brand in China, India, Korea, Thailand, and Vietnam. It operates a mobile app Blued, together with other products and services. Its LGBTQ platforms provide products and services, including social and entertainment, online health consulting and online pharmacy, and assisted reproductive technology service.

