Oppenheimer Begins Coverage on Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) in a report published on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $550.00 price target on the software company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ADBE. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $540.00 to $577.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $440.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $426.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a $560.00 price objective on shares of Adobe and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $430.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Adobe has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $521.27.

Get Adobe alerts:

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $475.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Adobe has a 52 week low of $255.13 and a 52 week high of $536.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.30 billion, a PE ratio of 43.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $473.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $458.62.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The software company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.15. Adobe had a net margin of 31.05% and a return on equity of 35.84%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Adobe will post 9.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 10th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software company to repurchase up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.02, for a total value of $295,212.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,339,893.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gloria Chen sold 484 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.00, for a total transaction of $241,516.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,433,619. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,784 shares of company stock worth $5,118,923. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 216.7% in the third quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 57 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Adobe during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Adobe during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in Adobe during the second quarter worth about $36,000. 75.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

See Also: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.