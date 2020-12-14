Ontology Market Capitalization Tops $404.76 Million (ONT)

Ontology (CURRENCY:ONT) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 14th. Ontology has a market cap of $404.76 million and $72.81 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ontology has traded down 8.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Ontology coin can currently be bought for about $0.50 or 0.00002628 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ontology alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000786 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00017128 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00016589 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00012994 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.06 or 0.00047327 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00003558 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 24.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000087 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Ontology Profile

ONT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 26th, 2018. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 804,535,798 coins. The official website for Ontology is ont.io . Ontology’s official Twitter account is @OntologyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ontology is /r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ontology’s official message board is medium.com/ontologynetwork

Buying and Selling Ontology

Ontology can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ontology should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ontology using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ontology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ontology and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.