Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by B. Riley

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at B. Riley in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $59.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $51.00. B. Riley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 25.69% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Onto Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

ONTO opened at $46.94 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of -260.78 and a beta of 1.20. Onto Innovation has a 1-year low of $20.32 and a 1-year high of $48.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.91.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $126.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.08 million. Onto Innovation had a negative net margin of 2.25% and a positive return on equity of 6.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 101.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Onto Innovation will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Steven R. Roth sold 5,000 shares of Onto Innovation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,079,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce C. Rhine sold 100,000 shares of Onto Innovation stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.12, for a total transaction of $3,712,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 501,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,617,498.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 113,587 shares of company stock worth $4,296,134 in the last three months. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONTO. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Onto Innovation during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $217,087,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Onto Innovation in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,882,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Onto Innovation in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,401,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Onto Innovation in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,261,000. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP bought a new position in Onto Innovation in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,269,000. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Onto Innovation Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and supports process control tools that performs macro-defect inspection and metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software used by semiconductor and advanced packaging device manufacturers worldwide. The company offers process and yield management solutions used in bare silicon wafer production and processing facilities, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

