OneSmart International Education Group (NYSE:ONE) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of OneSmart International Education Group (NYSE:ONE) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

ONE has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of OneSmart International Education Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OneSmart International Education Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st.

NYSE ONE opened at $3.86 on Thursday. OneSmart International Education Group has a 1 year low of $3.55 and a 1 year high of $7.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.14.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OneSmart International Education Group in the third quarter worth about $60,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of OneSmart International Education Group in the third quarter worth about $60,000. Keenan Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OneSmart International Education Group by 14.4% in the third quarter. Keenan Capital LLC now owns 5,068,146 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,756,000 after buying an additional 639,271 shares in the last quarter. Indus Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in OneSmart International Education Group by 6.6% in the third quarter. Indus Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,249,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,588,000 after purchasing an additional 200,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in OneSmart International Education Group by 112.8% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 50,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 26,777 shares in the last quarter. 42.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OneSmart International Education Group Company Profile

OneSmart International Education Group Limited provides tutoring services for kindergarten and primary, middle, and high schools (K12) in the People's Republic of China. The company offers young children services, including Chinese language, mathematics, science, and computer programming under the HappyMath brand; and English tutoring services focusing on early childhood under the brand FasTrack English brand.

