OneSmart International Education Group (NYSE:ONE) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of OneSmart International Education Group (NYSE:ONE) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.
ONE has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of OneSmart International Education Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OneSmart International Education Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st.
NYSE ONE opened at $3.86 on Thursday. OneSmart International Education Group has a 1 year low of $3.55 and a 1 year high of $7.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.14.
OneSmart International Education Group Company Profile
OneSmart International Education Group Limited provides tutoring services for kindergarten and primary, middle, and high schools (K12) in the People's Republic of China. The company offers young children services, including Chinese language, mathematics, science, and computer programming under the HappyMath brand; and English tutoring services focusing on early childhood under the brand FasTrack English brand.
