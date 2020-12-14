OneMain (NYSE:OMF) Upgraded by Barclays to Overweight

Barclays upgraded shares of OneMain (NYSE:OMF) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $63.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $42.00.

OMF has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on OneMain from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on OneMain from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on OneMain from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on OneMain from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded OneMain from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. OneMain currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $45.14.

Shares of OMF opened at $43.32 on Thursday. OneMain has a 12-month low of $12.21 and a 12-month high of $48.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.20. The stock has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 2.35.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $935.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $938.42 million. OneMain had a return on equity of 18.05% and a net margin of 13.95%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that OneMain will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 9th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 6th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. This is a positive change from OneMain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.79%.

In other news, Director Jay N. Levine sold 15,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total value of $634,148.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,157,795 shares in the company, valued at $87,023,872.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay N. Levine sold 54,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total value of $2,181,352.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,103,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,540,428.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of OneMain by 3.5% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in shares of OneMain by 63.8% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 35,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 13,817 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of OneMain by 237.8% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 13,626 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of OneMain by 2.7% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 30,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $942,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC increased its position in shares of OneMain by 16.8% during the third quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC now owns 591,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,476,000 after acquiring an additional 84,931 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

OneMain Company Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or are unsecured. It also offers credit insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; non-credit insurance; and optional home and auto membership plans.

