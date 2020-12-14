Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ONCT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oncternal Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, December 4th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 12th.

Shares of ONCT stock opened at $5.20 on Thursday. Oncternal Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.49 and a twelve month high of $7.19. The stock has a market cap of $116.20 million, a PE ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.04.

Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.08. Oncternal Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 147.33% and a negative net margin of 778.45%. The business had revenue of $0.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.62 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Oncternal Therapeutics will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Oncternal Therapeutics stock. Nantahala Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,200,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,041,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC owned about 5.37% of Oncternal Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.58% of the company’s stock.

About Oncternal Therapeutics

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops oncology therapies for the treatment of cancers with critical unmet medical need. The company's product pipeline include cirmtuzumab, a monoclonal antibody designed to inhibit the receptor-tyrosine kinase-like orphan receptor 1 (ROR1) that is in Phase I/II clinical trial in combination with ibrutinib for the treatment of patients with mantle cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and is in Phase Ib clinical trial in combination with paclitaxel for the treatment of women with human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative metastatic or breast cancer.

