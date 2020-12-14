ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by B. Riley

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at B. Riley in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $40.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $34.00. B. Riley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 30.46% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on ON. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. KeyCorp raised shares of ON Semiconductor from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of ON Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 10th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. ON Semiconductor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.85.

NASDAQ:ON opened at $30.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.74. The stock has a market cap of $12.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -766.31, a PEG ratio of 29.90 and a beta of 2.14. ON Semiconductor has a 1-year low of $8.17 and a 1-year high of $32.60.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.08. ON Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 0.37% and a positive return on equity of 10.85%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that ON Semiconductor will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Paul E. Rolls sold 11,762 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.62, for a total value of $242,532.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO William A. Schromm sold 95,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.89, for a total transaction of $2,466,928.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 593,487 shares in the company, valued at $15,365,378.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,002,513 shares of company stock valued at $26,177,816 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in ON Semiconductor in the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in ON Semiconductor by 14.4% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. boosted its position in ON Semiconductor by 61.5% in the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 5,830 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 2,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ON Semiconductor in the third quarter valued at about $149,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.53% of the company’s stock.

ON Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group (PSG), Advanced Solutions Group (ASG), and Intelligent Sensing Group (ISG). The PSG segment offers analog, discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching and conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage regulation functions.

