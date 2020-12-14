Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) Receives $22.50 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.50.
OMER has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Omeros in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Omeros from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Omeros from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Omeros in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Maxim Group boosted their target price on shares of Omeros from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th.
Shares of OMER opened at $14.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $895.80 million, a PE ratio of -7.09 and a beta of 1.64. Omeros has a 12 month low of $8.50 and a 12 month high of $25.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.76.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMER. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Omeros by 90.6% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,085 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,843 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Omeros in the second quarter worth $233,000. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Omeros by 17.7% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 107,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 16,200 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Omeros in the second quarter worth $156,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Omeros by 14.5% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 49,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the period. 58.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Omeros Company Profile
Omeros Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, complement-mediated diseases, disorders of the central nervous system (CNS), and immune-related diseases. It provides OMIDRIA for use in cataract surgery or intraocular lens replacement in the United States.
