Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA) in a report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 61.74% from the company’s current price.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Olema Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on Olema Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock.
NASDAQ OLMA opened at $43.28 on Monday. Olema Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $40.00 and a fifty-two week high of $60.27.
About Olema Pharmaceuticals
Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women's cancers. Its lead program is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic or locally advanced, ER-positive, and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer.
