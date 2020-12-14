Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) Raised to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America stock opened at $36.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.46. Oil-Dri Co. of America has a 1 year low of $28.53 and a 1 year high of $38.80. The stock has a market cap of $273.63 million, a PE ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 0.54.

Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Oil-Dri Co. of America had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 5.96%. The firm had revenue of $76.10 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%.

In other Oil-Dri Co. of America news, CEO Daniel S. Jaffee sold 2,300 shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.90, for a total value of $87,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,170. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Allan H. Selig acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.63 per share, with a total value of $36,630.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 41,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,507,727.43. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 3,104 shares of company stock valued at $117,344 in the last ninety days. 9.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 237.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,274 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 43.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,807 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America during the third quarter worth about $218,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America during the third quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America during the third quarter worth about $228,000. 49.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Oil-Dri Co. of America

Oil-Dri Corporation of America, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets sorbent products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale Products Group; and Business to Business Products Group. The company provides agricultural and horticultural products, including mineral-based absorbent products that serve as chemical carriers, drying agents, and growing media under the Agsorb, Verge, and Flo-Fre brand names.

