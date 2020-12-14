Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN) Downgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.
NYSE OCN opened at $26.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.56 million, a P/E ratio of -7.70 and a beta of 1.84. Ocwen Financial has a 52 week low of $4.22 and a 52 week high of $29.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.21, a quick ratio of 12.46 and a current ratio of 12.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.92 and a 200-day moving average of $18.87.
Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $249.04 million during the quarter. Ocwen Financial had a net margin of 0.19% and a return on equity of 0.45%.
About Ocwen Financial
Ocwen Financial Corporation, a financial services company, originates and services mortgage loans in the United States, the United States Virgin Islands, India, and the Philippines. The company operates through Servicing and Lending segments. It provides commercial mortgage loan servicing, special servicing, and asset management services, as well as residential mortgage loan servicing, such as conventional, government-insured, and non-agency loans to owners of mortgage loans and foreclosed real estate.
