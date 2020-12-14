Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN) Downgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

NYSE OCN opened at $26.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.56 million, a P/E ratio of -7.70 and a beta of 1.84. Ocwen Financial has a 52 week low of $4.22 and a 52 week high of $29.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.21, a quick ratio of 12.46 and a current ratio of 12.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.92 and a 200-day moving average of $18.87.

Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $249.04 million during the quarter. Ocwen Financial had a net margin of 0.19% and a return on equity of 0.45%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OCN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Ocwen Financial by 291.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Ocwen Financial in the first quarter valued at about $78,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Ocwen Financial in the second quarter valued at about $84,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ocwen Financial in the third quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Ocwen Financial by 8.1% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 214,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 16,100 shares during the last quarter.

About Ocwen Financial

Ocwen Financial Corporation, a financial services company, originates and services mortgage loans in the United States, the United States Virgin Islands, India, and the Philippines. The company operates through Servicing and Lending segments. It provides commercial mortgage loan servicing, special servicing, and asset management services, as well as residential mortgage loan servicing, such as conventional, government-insured, and non-agency loans to owners of mortgage loans and foreclosed real estate.

