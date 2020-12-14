Ocado Group plc (OCDO.L) (LON:OCDO) Receives GBX 1,829.80 Average Target Price from Analysts

Ocado Group plc (OCDO.L) (LON:OCDO) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,829.80 ($23.91).

OCDO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,900 ($37.89) price target on shares of Ocado Group plc (OCDO.L) in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Ocado Group plc (OCDO.L) from GBX 2,430 ($31.75) to GBX 2,530 ($33.05) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Ocado Group plc (OCDO.L) from GBX 1,400 ($18.29) to GBX 1,650 ($21.56) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Shore Capital reiterated a “not rated” rating on shares of Ocado Group plc (OCDO.L) in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,900 ($37.89) price target on shares of Ocado Group plc (OCDO.L) in a research note on Monday, August 24th.

Shares of OCDO stock opened at GBX 2,239 ($29.25) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.14, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.75. Ocado Group plc has a one year low of GBX 994.01 ($12.99) and a one year high of GBX 2,914 ($38.07). The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,298.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,284.96. The stock has a market capitalization of £16.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -126.36.

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ocado Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. It sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com; and operates Fetch, a pet store, as well as Sizzle, a kitchen and dining store.

