NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on NVEE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NV5 Global from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, November 14th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of NV5 Global from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Sidoti raised shares of NV5 Global from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 24th. TheStreet raised shares of NV5 Global from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of NV5 Global from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $66.00.

Shares of NASDAQ NVEE opened at $70.77 on Friday. NV5 Global has a 12-month low of $27.00 and a 12-month high of $77.53. The company has a market capitalization of $937.49 million, a PE ratio of 49.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $67.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.51.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.43. NV5 Global had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 11.18%. On average, analysts forecast that NV5 Global will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Alexander A. Hockman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.88, for a total value of $2,126,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 158,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,210,026.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Alexander A. Hockman sold 16,819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.56, for a total transaction of $1,186,748.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 158,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,159,416.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 17.92% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVEE. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NV5 Global in the 2nd quarter worth $253,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in NV5 Global by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 23,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,189,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in NV5 Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $240,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in NV5 Global by 357.1% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 896 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in NV5 Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $211,000.

NV5 Global Company Profile

NV5 Global, Inc provides professional and technical engineering and consulting services to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, energy, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure, and Building, Technology & Sciences.

