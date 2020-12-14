Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) in a research note issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 60.15% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on NVAX. ValuEngine lowered Novavax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Novavax from $290.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Novavax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Novavax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on Novavax from $223.00 to $257.00 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Novavax has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.94.

Shares of NVAX stock opened at $124.88 on Monday. Novavax has a 52-week low of $3.65 and a 52-week high of $189.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 2.98. The company has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.41 and a beta of 1.63.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($5.57). The firm had revenue of $157.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.56 million. Novavax’s revenue for the quarter was up 6180.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Novavax will post 7.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Stanley C. Erck sold 4,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total value of $443,273.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,347,526.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Trizzino sold 18,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.29, for a total value of $1,965,660.09. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 48,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,193,694.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 72,185 shares of company stock worth $7,896,576. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Novavax during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Novavax in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Novavax during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Novavax in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Novavax by 315.8% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 395 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

Novavax, Inc, together with its subsidiary, Novavax AB, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases. The company's lead vaccine candidates include ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate that in Phase III clinical trial to protect infants from RSV disease through maternal immunization; and NanoFlu, which is in Phase III clinical trial for treating seasonal influenza in older adults.

