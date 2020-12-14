Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on NWPX. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Northwest Pipe from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northwest Pipe from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Get Northwest Pipe alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:NWPX opened at $27.82 on Thursday. Northwest Pipe has a 52-week low of $18.52 and a 52-week high of $36.70. The company has a market capitalization of $272.78 million, a P/E ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a current ratio of 4.92.

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.17. Northwest Pipe had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The business had revenue of $77.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.00 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Northwest Pipe will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Northwest Pipe in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,938,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Northwest Pipe by 328.2% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 109,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,895,000 after acquiring an additional 83,851 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Northwest Pipe in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,018,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Northwest Pipe by 21.6% in the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 347,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,716,000 after acquiring an additional 61,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Northwest Pipe in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,406,000. 85.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Northwest Pipe

Northwest Pipe Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies engineered welded steel pipe systems in North America. The company offers large-diameter and high-pressure steel pipes, reinforced concrete pipes, and protective linings primarily used in water infrastructure, including drinking water systems, hydroelectric power systems, wastewater systems, industrial plant piping systems, various structural applications, and other applications.

Read More: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Pipe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Pipe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.