Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Sold by IHT Wealth Management LLC

IHT Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 2.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,871 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 38 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 3rd quarter valued at about $476,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Northrop Grumman by 1.0% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 88,091 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,792,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP raised its stake in Northrop Grumman by 5.2% during the third quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 16,371 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,165,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its stake in Northrop Grumman by 1.9% during the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 39,115 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $12,340,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Northrop Grumman by 1.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 298,832 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $94,279,000 after acquiring an additional 4,084 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NOC opened at $300.57 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $304.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $319.05. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52 week low of $263.31 and a 52 week high of $385.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.56 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The aerospace company reported $5.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.60 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $9.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.85 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 40.02%. Northrop Grumman’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.49 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be issued a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.35%.

NOC has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $391.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $400.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $470.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $390.73.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as a security company. It provides various systems, products, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, space, strike, and logistics and modernization, as well as in command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) to customers in the United States and internationally.

Further Reading: Momentum Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC).

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.