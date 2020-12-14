Northland Securities Initiates Coverage on Telos (NYSE:TLS)

Research analysts at Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Telos (NYSE:TLS) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on TLS. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Telos in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Telos in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Telos in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on Telos in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.50 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on Telos in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Telos presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.88.

Shares of NYSE:TLS opened at $20.19 on Monday. Telos has a 52-week low of $18.08 and a 52-week high of $24.83.

In other Telos news, Director John W. Maluda acquired 441 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7,497.00 per share, for a total transaction of $3,306,177.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 63,930 shares in the company, valued at $479,283,210. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. The company offers solutions that secure cyberspace, the cloud environment, and the people and operations of the enterprise. It provides Xacta, a premier solution for continuous assessment and authorization, which is used by the department of defense (DoD), intelligence communities, and civilian government, as well as by commercial businesses; enterprise cloud services, including engineering, migration, security, and managed services; and Telos Ghost, a cybersecurity solution that gives organizations an anonymous way to do business, connect with global resources, and conduct research online for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

